Liverpool keen on PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko

Liverpool are in the race to sign the PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko but face competition from Manchester City, according to a report from Voetbalkrant.

The report claims that the Reds have a ‘specific interest’ in signing the 20-year-old winger but will have to battle it out with Premier League rivals Manchester City as well as PSG and Bayern Munich.

As per Voetbalkrant, the Dutch outfit value the winger at £34 million and Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to afford him, but with the competition so fierce, it could create a bidding war.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could use a quality winger like him as well. They have had to use players like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden in the wide areas, but Bakayoko would be more suited to that role.

Liverpool are in the market for another winger as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are the only natural wide players at the club. They have had to field versatile forwards and attacking midfielders as makeshift wingers during rotation and injuries.

With Salah once again being linked with a big money move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, the Merseysiders need to plan ahead and Bakayoko could be viewed as a potential replacement.

Bakayoko is versatile enough to operate on both flanks, but he mostly operates on the right. He would add pace, flair and goals to the side. The 20-year-old has contributed to 6 goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season.

The reported £34 million valuation seems reasonable for a player with his potential in today’s market. The Belgian has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Liverpool ideal for Bakayoko

Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young talents into established stars. They helped players like Salah and Sadio Mane develop into world class players in recent seasons and they could have a similar transformative effect on the Belgian as well.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League would be hard to turn down for the young winger. Bakayoko will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for Liverpool next season.

However, with the likes of Man City, PSG and Bayern Munich also in the running, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature in the summer.