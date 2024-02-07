Liverpool have made moves to sign Leroy Sane

Liverpool have ‘made moves’ to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane at the end of the season, according to a report from Sport.

The Reds are on the lookout for a long-term successor to prolific talisman, Mohamed Salah, who could leave in the summer. Sane, whose name has been pinpointed by the club, has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time and he could replace Salah at Anfield.

The former Manchester City winger has reportedly rejected a move to Barcelona after recently changing his agents but he could be heading for a return to the Premier League.

The Catalan publication (via Sport Witness) indicates that Liverpool have ‘made moves’ to sign the German international. However, the recent appointment of Christian Schmid as his new agent could be an advantage for the Bundesliga Champions.

Schmid – who is also the agent of Bayern teammate, Jamal Musiala – has close ties with the Bavarians, who are looking to extend Sane’s contract at Allianz Arena.

Sane has less than 18 months left on his contract with Bayern and is currently valued at £68m by Transfermarkt. If he fails to pen new terms over the coming months, Bayern may be forced to sell with Liverpool eyeing a swoop.

The Reds could face competition as the report further claims that Chelsea have also moved to lure the 28-year-old to Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues are currently placed in the bottom half of the Premier League table so Sane would surely favour a move to Liverpool over Chelsea.

Salah’s replacement?

The quest for Salah’s replacement has begun with a host of prolific wingers linked with Liverpool in recent months.

The latest to be linked with a move to Anfield is former Premier League ace, Sane, who has been lighting up the Bundesliga since his arrival for Manchester City.

Finding a direct like-for-like replacement for Salah might prove futile, but it’s important to note that Sane also has a unique ability to score goals, dribble, run, and orchestrate play.

Therefore the German international could be the closest thing to a direct replacement that Liverpool will be able to find.

However, with Jurgen Klopp leaving, doubts remain whether Sane would feature at all in the new manager’s plans so he’d want to find out who the new boss is before committing to a move to Liverpool.