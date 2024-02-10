Liverpool keen on Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala

Liverpool are interested in a move for Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala but will need to pay at least £85 million to sign him, according to a report from BILD via Fichajes.

The 20-year-old German international is being viewed as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – who could be on his way out of Anfield at the end of the season. The Egyptian was heavily linked with a move away from the club at the start of the season and Saudi Arabian clubs were keen on him.

With just one year left on his deal at the end of this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Liverpool sold him while he still holds good value if he doesn’t sign a new contract over the coming months.

Musiala could be a quality long-term replacement for the Liverpool star. He is widely regarded as a world-class talent and he could develop into a key player for the Reds.

Liverpool will need to pay £85 million

Fichajes are citing a report from the print version of Bild that claims Bayern Munich won’t accept anything less than £85 million for the attacker. Liverpool should receive a lot more than that for Salah, so they’ll have the funds needed to tempt Bayern into a deal for Musiala if they want him badly enough.

Musiala has seven goals and three assists to his name this season. He can operate as a winger as well as a false nine. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the number ten role as well. Stylistically he could be similar to Roberto Firmino or a direct replacement for Salah for Liverpool.

There is no doubt that he is an elite talent with a bright future. He might end up justifying the investment in the coming seasons. It remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the deal done.