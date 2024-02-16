Liverpool keen on Shakhtar Donetsk midfieder Georgiy Sudakov

Liverpool are keen on signing the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov this summer but face competition from Man City, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The Ukrainian midfielder has been a key player for Shakhtar this season and has contributed to three goals and an assist across all competitions. His performances have drawn the attention from some of Europe’s top clubs.

CalcioMercato claims that Liverpool are one of the clubs ‘interested’ in signing the playmaker at the end of the season. However, Manchester City could trigger an ‘auction’ as they too are keen on Sudakov while Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also named as suitors.

As for Shakhtar, they want £43 million for the technically gifted playmaker, as per the report, but it remains to be seen whether the likes of Liverpool are prepared to meet that valuation.

However, with multiple clubs vying for his signature, Shakhtar are unlikely to lower their valuation as they’ll want to sell to the highest bidder.

Sudakov would improve Liverpool, Man City

Liverpool are missing a quality number ten right now and Sudakov could be a solid future investment for them. He is versatile enough to operate as a winger and would add flair, craft and vision in the final third. Playing alongside top-class players at Liverpool would help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Even though Jurgen Klopp will not be at Liverpool next season, they are still one of the biggest clubs in the world with a formidable squad. If they can bring in a quality manager, they could easily challenge for major trophies once again. The opportunity to join the Reds would be hard to turn down for Sudakov.

Similarly, Manchester City have a proven track record of competing for major honours and they have a world-class manager in Pep Guardiola. They would be an attractive destination for any player so Liverpool will face a battle to sign Sudakov if they formalise their interest.

Sudakov needs to join a club where he will get ample game time. Both clubs can afford the reported asking price and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.