Liverpool & Tottenham interested in signing Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The North London club have been exploring the market to sign a new midfielder over the last few transfer windows. Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been suggested as their primary option, however, they haven’t managed to acquire his service yet.

It has been suggested that Spurs could look to make a swoop for the Englishman during the off-season. However, it remains to be seen whether they can eventually secure his signature.

It appears the Lilywhites have now started to search for alternative options in-case they miss out on signing Gallagher with Rabiot now emerging as a serious option.

The Frenchman was about to enter the final year of his current contract last summer. However, he eventually decided to sign a one-year extension with the Bianconeri. So, he is now set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Battle

Citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are looking to sign Rabiot by taking advantage of his current contract and they ‘have positioned their radar’ on him.

The report further claims that Rabiot could be open to moving away from the Allianz Stadium this time around to take a new challenge in his career and want a salary package of more than £6m per-year. So, the North London club could manage to secure his signature during the off-season.

However, Corriere dello Sport states that Liverpool are also contemplating signing the midfielder so Tottenham are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Rabiot – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, Liverpool have recently revamped their engine room so they don’t need to sign a new midfielder to reinforce that department. So, Tottenham would be a better destination for Rabiot over the Merseyside club if he eventually leaves Juventus at the end of this campaign.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham or Liverpool can eventually manage to secure Rabiot’s signature during the off-season.