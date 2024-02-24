Liverpool intent on snatching Teun Koopmeiners



According to Italian outlet Tuttojuve, Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs that could beat Juventus to the signing of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The Netherlands star has been a key player in the heart of the midfield for the Serie A outfit, but there are suggestions that he could leave after the current campaign. Juventus are looking at the prospect of signing him, but Tuttojuve claim that there is Premier League threat looming and mainly from Liverpool.

The same source add that the Merseyside giants appear intent on snatching the player ahead of the Bianconeri. Atalanta are currently eyeing around £51 million for the midfielder. It is reported that Massimiliano Allegri’s side would find it difficult to sign him due to the asking price and the interest from the Reds.

Top-class playmaker

Koopmeiners has had another top campaign with Atalanta. He has 9 goals and 4 assists to his name in all competitions, but has also worked hard for the team off the ball when required. The 25-year-old averages more than 5 ball recoveries per outing while operating from an attacking central midfield position.

His tireless work rate and creativity makes him an ideal signing for Liverpool this summer, but a deal could eventually depend on the next head coach at the helm. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will be stepping down at the end of the season. The preference of the new manager could be different than the German.

Nonetheless, he would be a top-class signing for the Premier League leaders. The Dutchman is currently in the prime of his playing career and would provide the Reds with more creativity. He could compete for places with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai for a starting role. It is left to be seen whether Koopmeiners would be willing to accept a reduced role at Liverpool, having been a mainstay in Atalanta’s XI.