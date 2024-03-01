Liverpool contemplating swoop to sign Donyell Malen

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating making a summer swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

The Merseyside club have reportedly been exploring the market to sign a new forward as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has been linked with a move away from the club over the last few months.

Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad formalised their interest in acquiring his service last summer and submitted an official proposal worth around £150m. But, Liverpool reportedly rejected the proposal as they didn’t want to lose their star man.

However, despite failing to purchase Salah last time around, Al-Ittihad reportedly haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and could reignite their interest this summer.

So, if Liverpool opt to cash-in on Salah ahead of next season then they will have to sign a new forward to replace him. A few names have been suggested as serious targets for the Reds with Pedro Neto and Michael Olise being among them.

Malen to Liverpool

However, according to the report by Sport Bild, Liverpool are also interested in signing Malen and they have been keeping a close eye on his performances in recent times before making a potential summer swoop.

The report further claims that Borussia Dortmund could be open to cashing in on him and may demand at least £34m. So, the Reds will have to splash a sizable amount of money to lure him to Anfield this summer.

Malen has recently revealed that it is his ‘dream’ to play in the Premier League so Liverpool could manage to purchase him should they make a concrete approach.

The 25-year-old has been displaying promising performances in recent times, scoring six goals in the last seven appearances in all competitions. So, it seems after being impressed by his recent eye-catching displays, Liverpool have registered their interest in acquiring his service.

Malen is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, Malen hasn’t been able to showcase his best consistently enough in the Bundesliga to prove that he would be an ideal candidate to replace Salah. So, Liverpool would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attack.