Liverpool to submit formal offer to sign Nicolo Barella

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Inter Milan ace Nicolo Barella this summer, as per a recent report.

The 27-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on an initial loan deal from Cagliari back in 2019 before the deal became permanent in the following year. Upon moving to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, the Italian has managed to establish himself as a key player for Inter, helping his side win a Scudetto title and a few domestic cup competitions over the last few years.

The midfielder has managed to showcase his best on the international stage as well, guiding Italy to triumph in the European Championship back in 2021.

Barella has continued his impressive performances this season as well, helping his side mount a title charge. So, it appears having been impressed by the Italian’s eye-catching performances, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

According to the report by Il Secolo XIX(via Inter News 24), Inter are desperate to keep hold of their star man by tying him down to a long-term contract. However, Liverpool are keen on signing him and are planning to step up their efforts to acquire his service ahead of the summer window.

Barella to Liverpool

The report claims that the Merseyside club are putting together a £68m offer to sign him during the off-season. So, it remains to be seen whether Inter accept the offer if the Reds launch it.

However, the report states that Manchester City are also interested in signing him and are planning to submit a formal proposal as well. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Citizens in getting any potential deal done for him.

Barella is a terrific player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, the Merseyside club are already well-stocked in their engine room having revamped this position last summer. So, they don’t need to invest the reported £68m sum to add more firepower to this department.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire the Italian international’s service ahead of next season.