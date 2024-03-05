Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are in the race for Osimhen



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have had another poor Premier League campaign and they are currently 11th in the standings with just 36 points. Chelsea have lacked consistency in the final third and they will want a marquee striker when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Osimhen has been one of the players linked in recent months and Romano has now revealed that the Blues are definitely in the race and there has always been interest in signing the Nigerian star, he told Caught Offside: “Chelsea – I’m sure they’re in the race. The interest has always been there.”

“It was never a possibility to sign him in January, but it’s fair to say that Chelsea never entered into any concrete discussions for strikers in January because in the summer they expect different strikers to be available, and Osimhen is one of the most interesting options for sure.”

Top-class striker

Osimhen has been a fantastic performer for Napoli. The 25-year-old netted 31 goals for the Serie A outfit last season as they ended their 3-decade long wait for the Serie A title. He has continued the good form with 13 goals from 22 outings this term. His campaign has been disrupted by injuries and international duty, but he remains one of the most sought-after strikers.

The Nigerian star recently put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract at Napoli, but the deal has a release clause worth £111 million. Osimhen has yet to make a decision over his next club, but it has been claimed that he would give preference to Chelsea as Didier Drogba was his boyhood idol. The Blues have already made contact with his entourage.

Osimhen would be a brilliant signing for Chelsea, considering he has strong finishing skills and an aerial presence in the box. Nicolas Jackson has shown glimpses of his ability this season, but the Senegalese star is too inconsistent to become Chelsea’s main man up front. He could be considered as a handy deputy to Osimhen for next season and beyond. Osimhen’s arrival at Stamford Bridge could lead to the departures of Armando Broja as well as David Datro Fofana, who have failed to impress.