Liverpool join race to sign Porto star Alan Varela

Liverpool have ‘come forward’ to try and sign FC Porto defensive-midfielder Alan Varela but a deal will cost around £60m this summer, as per Footmercato.

The 22-year-old South American has excelled in his time in Portugal since he arrived from Argentine Liga Profesional de Fútbol side, Boca Juniors last summer.

The midfielder has been an undroppable in the middle of the park for Sérgio Conceição’s side as he has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

In the Primeira Liga this season, Varela has been a pivotal reason why Porto has conceded only 17 goals so far, the best defensive record in the League with his performances at the middle of the park stopping opponent’s attacks.

Dubbed the new Javier Mascherano, Varela’s impeccable performances are not limited to the domestic league alone as he has constantly shown his abilities in both domestic and continental competitions.

Most notably, he earned a man of the match award in his debut Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk while also proving to be a menace in the game against Arsenal, playing a key role in foiling the Gunners’ attack all through the game.

The Reds need to spend big

Most recently, he put up another outstanding performance in the 5-0 demolition of Portuguese League champions, Benfica, where he recovered five balls, recorded three successful tackles, as well as completing a sky-high 94% successful passes while also creating three chances in the game.

These performances have put him on the radar of Liverpool with the report saying the Reds have ‘come forward’ to try and purchase the Argentinean having monitored him since he arrived at the Estádio do Dragão.

Along with Liverpool, Footmercato reports that German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund as well as French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain have all indicated interest in the former Argentina u20 International.

Varela has a long contract with the Dragões that runs until June 2028 and Porto are demanding the full value of his £60m release clause for the defensive midfielder, as per the report.

Liverpool would not hesitate to bring the Argentine to Anfield as his defensive ability as well as his proficiency on the ball makes him the archetypical player to anchor Liverpool’s defensive midfield for the next few years.