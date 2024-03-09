Pundit claims Liverpool will beat Man City if Salah starts

Former forward turned pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool will beat Manchester City in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash if Mohamed Salah starts.

The Reds have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this term, sitting at the top of the table with 63 points from 27 games. So, the Merseyside club are dreaming of winning the league in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

However, the Citizens – who have won the league title in the last three consecutive campaigns – are currently just one point behind Liverpool. So, Pep Guardiola’s side are on the right track to triumph the league for a record four successive campaigns.

Arsenal are also in the title race this season and are currently third with 61 points from 27 games. So, they can overcome their two decades of Premier League title drought this season.

Now, writing on Sportskeeda, Merson has claimed that Liverpool are an ‘absolutely formidable’ team at Anfield so they can beat the Citizens on Sunday, especially if Salah starts.

Pundit predicts Liverpool to beat Man City

The pundit further says that Man City star Nathan Ake could find it difficult to stop Salah and the Dutchman showcased his frailties in the last game against Manchester United.

Merson wrote:

“It all comes down to Mohamed Salah’s availability. He’s back in full training and if he’s fit and raring to go, I give Liverpool the edge at Anfield. They are absolutely formidable at Anfield. “Salah versus Nathan Ake will be one to watch out for. Ake is a fantastic player, but he fell asleep against Alejandro Garnacho last week and was responsible for playing Bruno Fernandes onside for Marcus Rashford’s goal. Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City”

Salah has been sidelined with injury problems over the last few weeks. The Egyptian initially sustained his problem while out on international duty with his national team. The forward returned to action against Brentford last month but he picked up yet another issue so he wasn’t available in recent games.

The Egyptian came on as a second half substitute in the last game against Sparta Praha. So, he could be fit enough to commence on Sunday.