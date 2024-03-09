Man Utd & Liverpool interested in signing Leny Yoro



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in landing the signature of Lille defender Leny Yoro during the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old is one of the best young centre-backs in European football and he has made a huge impression with Lille this season. The Frenchman has already made 32 appearances and it could be his final campaign at the club before securing a bigger challenge.

Fichajes claim that Man United and Liverpool are in the race to sign the highly-rated wonderkid from Lille, but the competition is set to become intense with Real Madrid joining the pursuit. The youngster is likely to be sold with his contract expiring in June 2025.

Top talent

Yoro has been a mainstay in the heart of Lille’s defence this season. He has made the right centre-back position his own with several stand-out performances. The teenager has been exemplary with his distribution and has a pass success rate of 91 per cent in the French top-flight.

The £51 million star has also caught the eye with his strong aerial presence and ability to clear his lines. Yoro is also gifted with good recovery pace. He has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. United and Liverpool will be hoping to lure him when the transfer window reopens this summer.

United could see him as a replacement for the injury-plagued Raphael Varane whose contract concludes at the end of the campaign. Yoro could get the chance to play regular first-team football at Old Trafford. Liverpool, on the other hand, may consider him as a successor to Joel Matip, who has also been hampered by injury setbacks.

Yoro may however need to fight for his spot in the Liverpool squad, considering Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have established themselves as the regular starters in the Premier League. Both clubs will need to be wary of the interest from Real Madrid. They may have to move fast to secure his signature ahead of Los Blancos.