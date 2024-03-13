Liverpool ‘already expressed’ interest in Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool have reportedly ‘expressed’ their interest in signing Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having joined La Dea from AZ Alkmaar back in 2021, the 26-year-old has established himself as a key member in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven in recent times.

The midfielder has been enjoying a stellar campaign in Serie A this season, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 25 appearances. Koopmeiners even scored a brace against Juventus last time out and helped his side come away with a point from Allianz Stadium.

So, it seems after being impressed by the Netherlands international’s recent eye-catching performances, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool have ‘already expressed’ their interest in signing Koopmeiners and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

The report further claims that Atalanta don’t want to let their star man for cheap and want at least £43m. The report further says that the Reds have the financial muscle to sign the midfielder by matching La Dea’s asking price and are ready to offer a ‘rich contract’ to the player.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport states that Juventus are also keen on signing Koopmeiners and they are ready to spend big to lure him to the Allianz Stadium this summer. So, Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Liverpool are set to start a new era from next season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. They are set to appoint a new manager to replace the German and it seems the Merseyside club want to hand Koopmeiners as a new signing to him.

The Reds opted to revamp their midfield department last summer so they are currently well-stocked in this position. Therefore, it might not be necessary to invest more money in this area unless they opt to cash-in on any of the current options.

Nevertheless, Koopmeiners is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him to beef up their engine room.