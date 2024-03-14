Liverpool keen on signing Teun Koopmeiners this summer

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

After enduring a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds decided to revamp their engine room by purchasing four new midfielders. Following a successful summer window, the Merseyside club have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, mounting a title charge.

However, despite having a strong midfield department, Liverpool are seemingly planning to beef up that area by purchasing a new option as they have continuously been linked with Koopmeiners ahead of the summer window.

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Juventus are keen on signing the Dutchman, but the biggest ‘danger’ for them to make this deal happen is Liverpool.

The report further claims that Koopmeiners is an ‘object of desire’ for the Merseyside club and they could make a swoop for him during the off-season. Gazzetta dello Sport states that Atalanta want a fee of around £51m to sell their star man so Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to acquire his service.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

Koopmeiners is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for attackers, can chip-in with some important goals and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Atalanta star is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, the Anfield club are already well-stocked in their midfield department so they don’t need to sign a new option to add more firepower to this position unless they opt to cash-in on any of the current midfielders.

With Joel Matip set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season, saving the reported £51m fee to sign a new defender over Koopmeiners would be a better decision for the Reds.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Netherlands international ahead of next season.