Liverpool most serious candidate to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri



According to La Gazette Du Fennec, Liverpool have emerged as the most serious candidate to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

The Merseyside giants currently have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as their left-back choices, but Joe Gomez has also played there on numerous occasions. Despite this, La Gazette Du Fennec claim that Liverpool want a real left-back to provide support to Virgil van Dijk.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will be departing Liverpool at the end of the season, but the German manager has validated Air-Nouri’s profile with the hierarchy. Manchester United and Manchester City are also keeping tabs, but Liverpool are most determined to sign him.

Surprise move

The Reds have had injury troubles at left-back during the current campaign. Both Robertson and Tsimikas have spent time on the sidelines and this has directly benefitted Gomez, who has managed to become a mainstay in the XI. The Englishman has been preferred from a makeshift role.

Ait-Nouri is a talented young full-back, but it would be a surprise if Liverpool were to sign him. The £27 million star has completed an impressive 86% of his passes this campaign. He has registered 2 tackles, 4.4 ball recoveries and almost 2 take-ons per game. He has also won a stunning 5.9 duels per outing.

Despite his impressive statistics, Liverpool may not need to strengthen the left-back spot. Robertson remains a key player after his injury comeback while Tsimikas signed a new contract earlier this season. Gomez has been in the form of his life and the Reds would not want to lose him either this summer.

Hence, it is unlikely that the Algerian star will end up at Anfield. Liverpool’s main focus of attention could be bolstering the central defensive department with Joel Matip potentially leaving. They may want a marquee addition during the summer to compete with Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk.