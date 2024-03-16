Pundit heaps praise on Liverpool star Wataru Endo

Former attacker turned pundit Paul Merson has heaped praise on Liverpool star Wataru Endo.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Merseyside club decided to revamp their engine room last summer. They purchased four new midfielders but it initially looked like they failed to reinforce their holding midfield position by signing a top-class player.

The Reds were heavily linked with Premier League proven stars like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but they eventually had to be content with signing the Japanese international as they missed out on purchasing both of their primary targets to Chelsea.

Endo even took a little time to settle down in his new surroundings, but he has now established himself as an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven, helping his side mount a title charge.

Now, writing on Sportskeeda, Merson has claimed that he has been impressed by the former Stuttgart star and the midfielder has been a great acquisition for the Merseyside club.

The pundit further states that Klopp has a great eye for spotting talents and bringing the best out of them. Merson also says that the German boss has rarely signed a player – who hasn’t worked out at Liverpool so that’s really impressive.

Pundit heaps praise on Endo

Merson wrote:

“Wataru Endo is a player I’ve been really impressed by, what a signing he’s been! Very rarely does Klopp get it wrong with transfers, I can’t recall looking at one of their signings over the years and saying ‘damn, he was a major waste of money’, which is a huge compliment to everyone who works behind the scenes.”

Meanwhile, after breezing past the challenge of Sparta Praha in the Europa League, Liverpool will face off against Manchester United in the quarter-final of the F.A Cup this weekend.

The Merseyside club will be a huge favourite to win this game and secure their place in the semi-final of this competition, considering the Red Devils’ poor form.

However, Liverpool were defeated by Ten Hag’s side when they last met at Old Trafford last season. So, it might not be an easy fixture for the Reds but they will be desperate to win this game to demolish their arch-rivals’ last hope of winning a trophy this term.