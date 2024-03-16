Manchester United predicted line-up against Liverpool

Manchester United will welcome Liverpool at Old Trafford in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have endured a dire campaign this term and this is their only chance of winning silverware. So, Erik ten Hag’s side will be desperate to beat their arch-rivals in this encounter by taking the home advantage.

However, Liverpool have been excellent this season and have already won the Carabao Cup. They have also been in the mix of winning the Premier League title and the Europa League.

So, it will be an extremely difficult assignment for the Red Devils and it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side can eventually manage to reach the semi-final by defeating Klopp’s side.

Team news

Man Utd have been struggling with several injury problems and they will be without Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Altay Bayindir for this fixture.

However, the good news for United is that Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Rasmus Hojlund are all set to be available for this game after recovering from their respective issues.

Mason Mount has also returned to full training after remaining sidelined over the last few months due to a calf problem. So, it remains to be seen whether he features in this game or not.

Predicted line-up

Andre Onana is guaranteed to be in goal for the hosts and in front of the African, Raphael Varane and Maguire could be the centre-back pairing. Wan-Bissaka should commence in the right-back position, while Diogo Dalot is likely to be shifted to the opposite side. Therefore, Victor Lindelof might have to settle for a place on the bench for United.

Casemiro should be paired up with Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room, pushing Bruno Fernandes into the attacking midfield position for Ten Hag’s side. So, Scott Mctominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen will be among the substitutes tomorrow.

Marcus Rashford is set to be in the left-wing role with Alejandro Garnacho in the opposite flank, commencing Hojlund in the number nine position. So, Antony and Amad Diallo will have to make do with a place on the bench for Man Utd.