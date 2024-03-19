Liverpool open talks to sign Leny Yoro this summer

Liverpool have reportedly opened formal talks with LOSC Lille over a deal to sign Leny Yoro this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Marca.

The Reds have seemingly decided to reinforce their backline by signing a new defender ahead of next season. A few names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva being among them, but Yoro is reportedly on their wish-list as well.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have identified Xavi Alonso as their primary target to replace Jurgen Klopp – who is set to step down from his managerial role at the end of this season.

The report further claims that the Reds have already opened talks with the Bayer Leverkusen boss and have offered him a three-year contract to join the club.

It has been reported by Marca (via TEAMtalk) that Alonso has earmarked Yoro as his ‘number one’ target if he moves to Anfield and Liverpool have already started negotiations with Lille to sign the 18-year-old.

Yoro to Liverpool

The report further states that the French club want a fee of around £51m to sell their star man so the Merseyside club will have to splash a big fee to secure his signature.

It has been suggested that Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid have also expressed their interest in signing the youngster, but Liverpool are currently ahead of their rivals in this race.

With Joel Matip set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season, Liverpool need to sign a new defender as a potential replacement for the African.

Yoro is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the French top-flight in recent times. He is quick, strong, good in the air, has an eye for long-range passing, is excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. So, he could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool if they acquire his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually secure Yoro’s signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their backline.