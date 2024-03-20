Chelsea & Liverpool plotting move for Belgian forward Johan Bakayoko

Chelsea and Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for talented 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, according to the Metro.

Manchester United were heavily linked with the Belgian winger in January although a move never materialized. Brentford also saw their £34m bid rejected for the player.

Now, the Metro are carrying a report that says Liverpool and Chelsea have made Bakayoko a ‘top transfer target’ ahead of the summer window.

However, they face competition as Manchester City are also keen while Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring his situation. With so many top clubs interest, the Metro says PSV are demanding up to £51m for Bakayoko’s signature.

The 20-year-old winger has been on fire for the Eredivisie giants this season. In 40 games across all competitions, he has scored eight goals and provided 13 assists. Predominantly a right-winger, Bakayoko loves to cut in on his left foot to score and create chances for his teammates.

The next big thing?

The Eredivisie has a knack of producing world class talents but if history is anything to go by, not all those players turn out to be world-beating superstars. However, Bakayoko seems like a player destined for greatness.

Chelsea signing Bakayoko would just see Todd Boehly hoard yet another future prospect rather than see him prosper at another club. The Belgian is very similar in playing style to Noni Madueke – who himself finds it hard to be a regular starter.

However, Liverpool could really benefit from signing Bakayoko. A left-footed right winger with excellent dribbling, capable of scoring goals and an eye for a final pass – rings a bell doesn’t it, Reds? The Belgian could be the long-term replacement to Mohamed Salah.

With regards to interest from Man City, the Blues from Manchester have found success by deploying a winger like Jeremy Doku on the left this season. Pep Guardiola might want to sign his compatriot, who is also similar in style, to man the right wing and terrorize opposition defences.

One thing seems very clear – it’ll be a huge surprise to see Bakayoko remain with PSV Eindhoven next season. Considering interest from so many clubs, it’s more a question of who the 20-year-old will join in the summer.