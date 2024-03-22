Liverpool receive boost in pursuit of Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool have received a huge boost in pursuit of Teun Koopmeiners as the midfielder has made it clear that he wants to leave Atalanta at the end of this season.

It has been suggested that despite revamping their engine room last summer, the Reds are keen on signing a new midfielder ahead of next season to beef up this department with Koopmeiners being mentioned as a key target.

Now, speaking on De Telegraaf, the 26-year-old has revealed that he wants to leave Atalanta this summer and has already expressed his desire to the club. The Dutchman further claims that he is keen on moving to the Premier League if ‘some clubs’ make a swoop. So, the Atalanta star could be open to joining Liverpool during the off-season.

Koopmeiners said:

“I have told Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer, but there has to be something really nice to swap that for Atalanta just like that. My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I’ll put up with the rain. I hope there will be nice options I can think about, and then I hope Atalanta receive a nice amount for me, because I will have had a wonderful time there.”

In the meantime, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that several Premier League clubs are keen on signing the midfielder and the Merseyside club could be one of those. But, the journalist states that securing Koopmeiners’ signature won’t be easy for Liverpool as Juventus are also plotting a swoop for him.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

The former AZ Alkmaar star has been enjoying a productive campaign in Serie A this term, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 25 appearances. So, it seems the midfielder’s recent impressive performances for Atalanta have attracted the attention of Liverpool so they have expressed their interest in signing him.

The Netherlands international is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. Koopmeiners is an excellent midfielder and would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him if he leaves La Dea at the end of this season.