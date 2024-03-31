Liverpool in privileged position to sign Goncalo Inacio

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are in a privileged position to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in the next transfer window.

The Merseyside giants want to strengthen their central defensive department this summer and the club have identified Inacio as the perfect solution, as per Fichajes. It is added that Liverpool are in a favourable position to sign the 22-year-old as they have also been offered the opportunity to land his signature.

The Reds are the ‘most interested’ club in Inacio, having followed his progress over the past year, but they may need to trigger the £51 million release clause in his contract to sign him.

Top-class

Inacio has been knocking on the door for a Premier League move for some period of time. He was linked with a possible switch to England last summer, but ended up signing a new long-term contract to increase his release clause from £39 million to £51 million.

This has not stopped the speculation of him leaving the club. Liverpool are one of his admirers and they could step up their interest in signing him based on the final verdict of the next manager. The Reds will surely want Jurgen Klopp’s successor in place by June.

Inacio would be a top-class signing for Liverpool. He has completed 88% of his passes in the Portuguese top-flight this campaign. The talented ace has also won 56% of his ground and aerial duels while making 5.2 recoveries and 1.7 clearances per match.

He has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League, but the big question mark is how he would fit into the Liverpool side. Inacio is a left-footed centre-back, who has generally operated from the left side of the back three for Sporting Lisbon.

The youngster has played on the right side of the back three in the past, but has never operated in a back four in his club career. Virgil van Dijk is currently the mainstay in the left central defensive position. Inacio will need to adapt to play alongside Van Dijk.