Man Utd express interest in Liverpool target Rodrygo

Manchester United have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Liverpool target and Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Cadena Ser.

After moving to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Santos back in 2019, the Brazilian has played a key role in Los Blancos’ success over the last few years, helping his side win a couple of La Liga titles, a Champion League trophy and a few cup competitions.

However, reports have started to emerge that Real Madrid could cash-in on the South American if Kylian Mbappe – who has heavily been linked with a move – joins this summer.

It has been suggested that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing Rodrygo by taking advantage of his current situation and they have already submitted official proposals to acquire his service.

However, according to the report by Cadena Ser, although the Merseyside club are keen on signing Rodrygo, Man Utd have now joined the race and are ready to go head-to-head with their arch-rivals over this deal this summer.

Battle

However, the report claims that Rodrygo doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid even if Mbappe joins the club and the ‘special player’ is ready to fight for his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven. So, Man Utd or Liverpool will have to try their best to persuade the forward to move away from the Spanish capital.

It has been suggested that Real Madrid don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £86m. So, Man Utd or Liverpool will have to splash a huge fee to lure the forward away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Rodrygo is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He has already showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent times and it is evident that he possesses the potential to become one of the best forwards in future.

So, the South American would be a shrewd signing for the Red Devils or the Reds if either club eventually manage to secure his service. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Liverpool can manage to persuade the forward to leave Real Madrid should the Premier League giants go head-to-head with each other over this deal this summer.