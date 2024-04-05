Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer, as per Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign under Xavi Alonso’s guidance this term, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Leverkusen have been mounting a title charge this campaign and are also in the hunt to win the Europa League and DFB Pokal. So, Alonso’s side have the opportunity to win the treble and Frimpong has been an integral part of the German club’s impressive season.

So, it seems after being impressed by Frimpong’s eye-catching displays for Leverkusen this season, several big English clubs have registered their interest in signing him, including Man Utd and Liverpool.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘keen’ on signing Frimpong and they could make a concrete approach ahead of next season. The report further claims that the fullback has a £35m release clause included in his current contract and the Merseyside club think signing the Leverkusen star for this fee would be a ‘bargain’.

Battle

However, Football Insider states that Man Utd are also plotting a swoop for Frimpong and are ready to provide stiff competition for Liverpool in getting any potential deal done for him.

Frimpong has flourished in his career at Leverkusen in the wing-back role but, Erik ten Hag likes to play with a back-four system so the Netherlands international might not be an ideal signing for Man Utd to reinforce their defence.

On the other hand, with Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his managerial role at Anfield after this season, Liverpool will appoint a new manager ahead of next term. Alonso was reportedly mentioned as their primary target but following the Spaniard’s decision to remain at Leverkusen, Liverpool have now shifted their focus to alternative options with Ruben Amorim emerging as a serious target.

Amorim plays with the wing-back in the back three so Frimpong would be better suited to play in the Sporting CP boss’ system. So, the Netherlands international would be better off joining Liverpool over Man Utd if the Reds eventually appoint Amorim as their new manager.