[Teams] Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to regain top spot in the Premier League table with a win over Sheffield United at Anfield tonight.

Arsenal moved one points clear after beating Luton Town 2-0 on Wednesday night so the pressure is on Liverpool to respond with a victory of their own this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes from the side that beat Brighton 2-1 at the weekend. Caoimhin Kelleher retains his place in goal in the continued absence of Alisson Becker while Connor Bradley keeps his place at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold still recovering from injury.

Ibrahima Konate is recalled to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool defence tonight. Jarrel Quansah drops to the bench. Joe Gomez starts once again at left-back with Andrew Robertson on the bench tonight.

Dominik Szobosozlai keeps his place in midfield alongside Alexis MacAllister but Ryan Gravenberch is recalled to start in the middle of the park in place of Endo Wantaru – who picked up a knock at the weekend.

Luis Diaz starts once again on the left flank for Liverpool while Darwin Nunez leads the line up front. Mohamed Salah will be looking to get himself on the scoresheet as he chases the Golden Boot. Cody Gakpo has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szobosozlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, Danns, Quansah.

Sheffield United

Grbić; Holgate, Ahmedhodžić, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Robinson; McAtee, Brereton Díaz.

Subs: Foderingham, McBurnie, Norwood, Osborn, Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Osula, Brooks