Liverpool ‘dream’ of signing Real Madrid star Valverde

Liverpool reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, as per the Spanish outlet El Debate.

After joining Los Blancos from Peñarol back in 2016, the Uruguayan made his first team debut a couple of years later before establishing himself as a regular starter for Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has been playing a pivotal role for Los Merengues over the last few years, helping his side win a couple of league titles, a Champion League trophy and a few cup competitions.

According to the report by El Debate, Jurgen Klopp has been aiming to sign the midfielder over the last few years but the Reds haven’t been able to persuade the South American to move to Anfield.

The report further claims that Liverpool ‘dream’ of signing the 25-year-old and have already launched a whopping £129m offer to acquire his service this summer.

Valverde to Liverpool

However, the Spanish outlet states that Valverde is a Real Madrid fan so he doesn’t want to move away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Therefore, it is likely to be extremely difficult for Liverpool to lure the Uruguayan to Anfield ahead of next season.

Despite revamping the engine room last summer, Liverpool are seemingly planning to sign a new midfielder to beef up their middle of the park as they have been linked with a few names in recent times. Teun Koopmeiners has continuously been linked with a move to the Merseyside club, but it seems Valverde is a key target as well.

The midfielder is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in defensive contributions and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Valverde is a top-class player and possesses the qualities to play for any elite team around Europe. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds can eventually manage to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their midfield department.

Meanwhile, after beating Sheffield United last night, Liverpool will take on arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League so Klopp’s side will be desperate to continue their winning run this weekend to stay on the right track to win the league this season.