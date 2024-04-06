[Teams] Brentford vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta recalls big guns

Arsenal can move back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Brighton at the American Express Stadium this evening.

Manchester City have drawn first blood this weekend in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side have moved level on points with leaders Liverpool after coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday lunchtime.

With Liverpool not playing Manchester United until Sunday afternoon, Arsenal can now leapfrog their rivals and go one point clear at the top with victory over Brighton on the South Coast this evening.

Mikel Arteta rested some of his key players for Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium in midweek but the Spanish coach has recalled his big guns today.

David Raya keeps his place between the sticks while Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes all retain their places in the back four. Oleksandr Zinchenko also keeps his place at left-back so Jacub Kiwior has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Thomas Partey made his first start in several months on Wednesday night but the Ghanaian international makes way for Jorginho in the holding role. Declan Rice was given a breather against Luton but he’s recalled to start today.

Emile Smith Rowe got the MOTM award in midweek in what was his first league start of the season. However, he has to make do with a place on the bench this evening.

Bukayo Saka was forced to miss Arsenal’s win on Wednesday after picking up a knock against Manchester City last weekend. However, the England ace is fit to return on the right-wing versus Brighton. That means Reiss Nelson makes way after a rare start against Luton.

Leandro Trossard drops to the bench with Gabriel Jesus recalled on the left wing. That means Gabriel Martinelli is left on the bench with Kai Havertz keeping his place up front for Arsenal.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Moder, Enciso; Welbeck

Subs: Igor, Joao Pedro, Lallana, Barco, Steele, Fati, Veltman, Buonanotte, Peupion

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah