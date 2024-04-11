Liverpool eye double swoop to sign Inacio & Diomande

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign Sporting CP duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet JN.

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his managerial role, the Reds will kickstart a new era under a new manager from next campaign.

Fabrizio Romano has reported multiple times that Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is high on the Merseyside club’s wish-list to replace Klopp and now, according to the report by JN, Liverpool have already reached an agreement with the Portuguese to appoint him as the new manager.

The report further claims that Amorim is set to prioritise strengthening Liverpool’s backline if he eventually moves to Anfield and wants to bring a few Sporting stars with him.

JN states that Liverpool could look to sign Inacio and Diomande after listening to Amorim’s advice and while Inacio has a £51m release clause included in his current contract, the Ivorian has a £68m release clause in his current deal. So the Reds might have to splash a combined 119m fee to lure the duo to Anfield this summer.

Diomande & Inacio to Liverpool

Liverpool currently have Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip as the centre-back options with Matip’s contract set to expire at the end of this season and he is expected to leave the club this summer.

Amorim likes to deploy a back three system so Liverpool need to revamp their backline to help the Portuguese boss implement his preferred system should they eventually opt to appoint him as Klopp’s successor.

Inacio is a left-footed centre-back, he is excellent with the ball at his feet, can play threading passes between the lines and is also efficient in defensive contributions. On the other hand, Diomande is quick, strong, good in the air, can play out from the back and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

So, the Sporting duo could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to reinforce their backline if they purchase him. However, neither Inacio nor Diomande have showcased their qualities at the highest level yet so spending the reported £119m fee to sign the young duo would be a huge gamble.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Incaio and Diomande this summer.