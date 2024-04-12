Tottenham lead race to sign Liverpool target Hugo Larsson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool target and Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson this summer, as per Football Transfers.

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites are planning to splash the cash once again in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce the squad and continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

The North London club reportedly want to reinforce the attack and defence, but strengthening the engine room by purchasing a new midfielder is also on their agenda ahead of next season.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been mentioned as serious targets for Spurs but apart from him, several other options have also emerged as key targets with Larsson being the new name.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Postecoglou wants to sign a young box-to-box midfielder, a player similar to Rodrigo Bentancur, and have identified Larsson as a serious option.

However, the report states that Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in signing the 19-year-old as well and they have been monitoring his development in recent times.

Battle

But, it has been reported that Tottenham are currently the ‘frontrunners’ in this race after ‘intensifying’ their efforts in recent times.

Football Transfers also states that having recently joined Frankfurt, Larsson still has more than four years left in his current contract so Tottenham will have to splash a ‘substantial fee’ to secure his signature.

Having recently revamped their engine room, the Merseyside club currently have enough resources in that position so they don’t need to invest more to beef up the midfield unless they cash-in on any of the current options.

So, Larsson – valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt – would be better off joining Tottenham over Liverpool if the two clubs go head-to-head with each other over this deal in the upcoming transfer window.

The 19-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, he is still very young and doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level so he needs time to flourish his career should he eventually moves to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.