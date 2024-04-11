[Teams] Liverpool vs Atalanta: Confirmed line-ups as Klopp rotates his squad

Liverpool take on Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Anfield tonight.

The Reds head into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford last Sunday. That result saw Liverpool slip to second in the Premier League table as they now trail Arsenal on goal difference.

The Merseysiders must now put the title race to one side as they have a Europa League quarter final to contend. Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from the side that started at Old Trafford as he rotates his squad during this busy period.

Alisson Becker returned to training this week but Caoimhin Kelleher retains his place between the sticks tonight. Joe Gomez is recalled to start in defence with Connor Bradley dropping out. Virgil van Dijk starts once again in the middle of Liverpool’s defence and he’s joined by Ibrahima Konate so Jarell Quansah makes way. Kostas Tsimikas comes in for Andrew Robertson at left-back.

In midfield, Endo Wataru keeps his place in the holding role while Alexis MacAllister also starts once again. However, Dominik Szoboszlai is rested with Curtis Jones recalled to start tonight.

Mohamed Salah scored the late equaliser against United at the weekend but the Egyptian international is rested this evening. Luis Diaz is also given a breather as Harvey Elliot and Cody Gakpo come in to start alongside Darwin Nunez in attack.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back on the bench after recovering from a knee injury so he’ll hope to get some minutes tonight. Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic are also named among the Liverpool subs after recovering from injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Adrian, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Jota, Salah, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley, Bajcetic.

Atalanta

Musso; Hien, Djimsiti, Ruggeri; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Koopmeiners; Pasalic; De Ketelaere, Scamacca.

Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Holm, Toloi, Bakker, Hateboer, Bonfanti, Adopo, Miranchuk, Toure, Lookman.