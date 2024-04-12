Pundit names Diogo Jota as ‘invaluable’ to Liverpool

Former forward turned pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Diogo Jota is an ‘invaluable’ player to Liverpool.

After moving to Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Portuguese – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – has established himself as a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven over the last few years, helping his side win a few domestic cup competitions.

The forward was out injured in recent times and has now returned to full fitness. Now, writing on Sportskeeda, Merson has heaped praise on the forward and claimed that the 27-year-old is an ‘invaluable’ player to Liverpool.

The pundit further states that Jota is the ‘best finisher’ for the Reds ahead of Mohamed Salah and had he been in the Liverpool eleven, then they would’ve defeated Manchester United last weekend, considering the amount of chances they created in that game.

Merson wrote:

“One player whose return will be invaluable to the German manager is Diogo Jota. I think he’s Liverpool’s best finisher ahead of Mohamed Salah and if he had played, Klopp and Co would have emerged victorious against Manchester United.”

Pundit lauds Jota

The Merseyside club enjoyed a stellar campaign for the majority of this season and even won the Carabao Cup earlier this year. However, they have been struggling to showcase their best in recent weeks.

After being knocked-out of the F.A Cup by Man Utd, they have now lost their place at the top of the Premier League table following a disappointing draw against the same opponent.

Meanwhile, they have been thrashed by Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield and are now on the verge of elimination from this competition as well.

So, Liverpool will have to return to their best as quickly as possible to continue their title charge as Klopp wouldn’t want to end his final season at Anfield without winning any elite competition. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see how the Merseyside club perform over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, after losing to Atalanta last night, Liverpool will face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday before taking on La Dea once again next week. So, Klopp’s side will be desperate to return to winning ways before the Europa League second-leg clash.