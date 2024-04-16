Liverpool learn price tag of key target Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool have been made aware that they will have to spend a fee of around £40m to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio this summer, as per the transfer journalist Peter O’Rourke.

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his managerial role at Anfield at the end of this season, it has widely been suggested that the Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is high on the Reds’ wish-list to replace the German.

It has been reported that Amorim wants to reinforce the Merseyside club’s backline should he eventually joins Liverpool and wants to bring Inacio with him.

Now, speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track Podcast, O’Rourke has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Inacio and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service this summer.

The journalist further claims that Sporting could be open to cashing-in on the defender for a fee of around £40m so Liverpool can manage to acquire his service for a reasonable fee. O’Rourke also states that the 22-year-old has ‘huge potential’ and would be able to develop his career if he joins a big team so he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

Inacio to Liverpool

Liverpool have a very thin defensive department and it will get even thinner if Joel Matip – whose current contract is set to expire at the end of this season – leaves the club as a free agent this summer. So, revamping the backline is likely to be a priority for the Merseyside club especially if they appoint Amorim as the new boss, given he usually deploys a back-three system.

Inacio is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Portuguese top-flight. In addition, he has also secured his place in Portugal’s star-studded squad so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool should they acquire his service.

Inacio is a left-footed centre-back but can also play in the left-back position. He is quick, good in the air, extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.