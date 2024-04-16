Liverpool ‘in attack mode’ to sign Takefusa Kubo this summer

Liverpool are reportedly ‘in attack mode’ to sign Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It has been suggested that the Reds could cash-in on Mohamed Salah if they receive a lucrative proposal in the upcoming window. Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad submitted a huge offer to sign the Egyptian last summer but Jurgen Klopp didn’t allow his departure so he stayed at Anfield.

It has been reported that although the Saudi club failed to acquire his service last time around, they remain interested in him and could reignite their interest in the off-season.

So, it seems Liverpool have started exploring the market to sign a new right-winger as a potential replacement for Salah in-case he leaves this summer.

A few names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Marcus Edwards, Rodrygo and Michael Olise being among them, but Kubo is seemingly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool are ‘determined’ to purchase Kubo so they are ‘in attack mode’ to lure him to Anfield in the upcoming window.

Kubo to Liverpool

It has been suggested that Kubo has a £51m release clause in his current contract so Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to secure his signature.

However, the report claims that Kubo is eager to remain at Real Sociedad and doesn’t want a move at the moment. So, Liverpool will have to persuade the forward to join the club should they formalise their interest.

Fichajes also states that Kubo joined Real Sociedad from Real Madrid and Los Blancos could bring the player back to the club if they wish to. So, acquiring Kubo’s signature won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club.

Kubo is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to reinforce their frontline if they purchase him. However, the Japanese might be lacking the necessary physicality to flourish his career as a winger in the Premier League so the Reds would be better off exploring other options to reinforce their frontline.

But, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Kubo this summer.