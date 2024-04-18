Liverpool
[Teams] Atalanta vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups as Klopp makes 3 changes
Liverpool are in Italy to take on Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League quarter final. Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game
Liverpool are in Italy to take on Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League quarter final.
The Reds need a miracle to turn around the tie after losing 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield last week. A brace from Gianluca Scamacca and a Mario Pasalic strike earned Atalanta a shock win and put them in total control of the tie heading into tonight deciding second leg.
Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace at the weekend and has gone full strength tonight. Alisson Becker keeps his place in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in for Connor Bradley at right-back.
Ibrahima Konate continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s back four while Andrew Robertson keeps his place at left-back ahead of Kostas Tsmikas.
Dominik Szoboszlai is recalled to start in midfield with Endo Wataru making way. Alexis MacAllister starts once again as does Curtis Jones. Ryan Gravenberch has to settle for a place on the bench along with Harvey Elliot.
Klopp will be looking for some magic from Mohamed Salah as Liverpool need to score at least three goals this evening. The Egyptian international starts on the right wing once again.
Luis Diaz keeps his place on the left flank but there is a change up front as Cody Gakpo is recalled to lead the line in attack with Darwin Nunez dropping to the substitutes bench where he’s joined by Diogo Jota.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Atalanta
Musso; Kolasinac, Djimsiti, Hien; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, Miranchuk
Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Pasalic, Toure, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Bakker, Adopo, Hateboer, Bonfanti
Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Nunez, Jota, Danns
