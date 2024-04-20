Man Utd increasingly insistent on signing Gleison Bremer



According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are increasingly insistent on signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to invest on a marquee centre-back this summer and it has been reported that Bremer is the top target on their radar. Galetti now claims that United’s interest in Bremer is becoming ‘increasingly insistent’.

Juventus are aware of the prospect of him leaving the club and they have identified Atletico Madrid star Mario Hermoso as a potential replacement. The Spaniard could be available as a free-agent with his contract expiring on June 30.

Ideal signing

United look prepared to part ways with Raphael Varane when his contract expires this summer. They have the option of triggering an extension clause for another year, but his injury concerns have discouraged the hierarchy from doing so.

Bremer could be seen as Varane’s successor for the Red Devils. The 27-year-old is a powerful centre-back with a presence at the back. He has won 59% of his duels in Serie A this season with 4.1 clearances and 5.3 ball recoveries per outing.

The ex-Torino man has also impressed with his distribution while keeping 14 clean sheets. With his age and experience, United could see him as an ideal signing to replace Varane. He is comfortable playing in both centre-back positions.

Bremer presently has a £52 million release clause in his contract which will become active in June next year, but it has been reported that Juventus would be willing to accept a similar figure to sanction his departure this summer.

There is also talk of Mason Greenwood moving the other way in a player-plus-cash deal to reduce the price. United could be more interested in such an agreement such that they can save funds for other key transfer targets.

United are already making inroads towards a summer deal, and have been speaking with Bremer’s entourage for some time.