Liverpool considering signing Johan Bakayoko this summer

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating making a move to sign PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko this summer, as per the journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds have decided to appoint Arne Slot as their new manager. The Dutchman will be moving to Anfield following a successful stint at Feyenoord, winning a league title and a domestic cup over the last few years.

So, it remains to be seen how the Merseyside club perform under Slot’s guidance as it would be difficult for the Dutchman to succeed one of the best managers in the Reds’ history.

In the meantime, following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, Liverpool have already started planning their summer businesses. They are reportedly set to prioritise signing a new defender as a potential replacement for departing Joel Matip.

However, it appears Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for a new right-winger as a potential long-term successor of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian’s future was hanging in the balance but it has been reported that he is set to remain at Anfield next season.

Bakayoko to Liverpool

However, with the 31-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of next season, it might be the right decision to purchase a new forward this summer.

Writing on X, Tavolieri has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Bakayoko and Slot has already given the green light to make this deal happen this summer.

The journalist further claims that Bakayoko is keen on playing in the Champions League and Liverpool have qualified for this competition. So, they would be able to persuade him to join should they formalise their interest.

Tavolieri also says that Liverpool have been eyeing a swoop for Bakayoko since last year and they could finally get this deal done this summer with PSV Eindhoven expected to demand a fee of around £43m.

However, the journalist states that purchasing Bakayoko won’t be easy for Liverpool as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keen on signing him.

Bakayoko has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists in 33 Eredivisie appearances. He was a pivotal player in Peter Bosz’s starting eleven that won the league this season.

The 21-year-old is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club if they eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming window.