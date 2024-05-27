Todibo confirms discussion amid United & Spurs interest



In an interview with The Telegraph, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has confirmed that he had discussions over joining Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur last season.

The France international was on the radar of Man Utd last summer, but the Red Devils did not make a formal approach to sign him. In January, Spurs were mentioned as strong candidates to sign the former Barcelona man, but the London giants eventually opted for the signature of Radu Dragusin from Serie A club Genoa.

Todibo has now said that he does not want to talk about his future with respect to Nice and their fans, but added that there was a little discussion. When asked about United & Spurs, he said: “Honestly I don’t want to talk about [my future] because of my respect for the fans here and the club also. But we had a little discussion, for sure.”

Quality centre-back

Todibo has transformed into a quality ball-playing central defender since his move to Nice from Barcelona, initially on loan. In the recent Ligue 1 campaign, the Frenchman completed 90% of his passes while winning 59% of his ground & aerial duels. He also made 7.1 ball recoveries, 3.1 clearances and 1.9 tackles per game for the South Coast outfit.

With such statistics, it won’t be long before he secures a new challenge away from Nice. United were on the trail of him last summer, but did not make a proposal. They could do so this time around with compatriot Raphael Varane set to leave on a free transfer. Spurs could also make a move for him. Both clubs will be eyeing Champions League qualification next season.

Nice are prepared to accept £34 million to sanction his departure this summer. Both United and Spurs should easily afford the package for his services, but the centre-back may want the guarantee of a starting position in the Premier League, should he decide to join one of the English giants in the coming weeks.