Liverpool to step up efforts to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Liverpool are reportedly looking to step up their efforts to sign Atalanta star Ederson this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta.

Despite revamping the engine room last summer, the Reds seemingly want to sign a new midfielder ahead of next season. Teun Koopmeiners has been mentioned as a serious target, but the Dutchman’s club colleague is also seemingly on their radar.

According to the report by Tutto Atalanta, the Merseyside club have monitored Koopmeiners closely this season, however, during the 26-year-old’s scouting mission, Liverpool have also been impressed by Ederson.

The report further claims that the Reds are now set to ‘focus’ on securing a deal for the Brazilian and are already preparing to make an ‘assault’.

So, Tutto Atalanta states that Juventus are also interested in Koopmeiners and considering Liverpool are looking to focus on signing Ederson, they are planning to accelerate their efforts to sign the former AZ Alkmaar star in the upcoming transfer window.

Ederson to Liverpool

Ederson still has three years left in his current contract so La Dea are in a solid position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave and it has previously been reported that they want a fee of around £51m.

After moving to Gewiss Stadium from Salernitana back in 2022, the Brazilian has established himself as a key player in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven, helping his side overcome more than six decades of trophy drought by winning the Europa League this season.

The 24-year-old is a strong and dynamic midfielder but is also technically sound. He has the ability to receive possession under pressure and play through. In addition, the former Salernitana star is excellent in defensive contributions.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, the Anfield club are currently well-stocked in their midfield department so they don’t need to spend big to sign a new midfielder unless they decide to cash-in on any of the current options.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Ederson in the upcoming transfer window.