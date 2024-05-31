Liverpool to ‘launch a bid’ to sign Watkins this summer

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a formal bid to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins this summer, as per The Sun.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in the recently concluded season, scoring 27 goals and registering 13 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions. In addition, he has helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four.

Following an impressive campaign, Watkins has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming European Championship that is going to be held in Germany.

Now, according to the report by The Sun, Liverpool haven’t been convinced by Darwin Nunez despite signing him for a record fee and the South American could leave the club this summer with Barcelona linked with a move for him.

The report further claims that Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot is keen on signing a new striker and has identified Watkins as a key option. The Sun further states that the Reds are ready to ‘launch a bid’ to sign the forward with Aston Villa fearful that they could be forced to sell their star man this summer.

Watkins to Liverpool

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa want a fee of more than £86m to sell their star man. But if the striker showcases his qualities in the European Championship this summer then his price could increase over the coming weeks.

In addition, given Watkins still has four years left in his current contract, Aston Villa are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation so, it won’t be easy for Liverpool to get this deal done ahead of next season.

Watkins is a top-class forward and is a Premier League proven star. He is quick, strong, good in the air, is efficient in holding-up the play, can create chances for fellow attackers, has the poacher’s instinct inside the box and also works hard without possession. So the 28-year-old would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Aston Villa star in the upcoming transfer window.