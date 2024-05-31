Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã.

After joining the Lions from Coventry City last summer, the 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in the recently concluded season, scoring 43 goals and registering 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Additionally, the Swedish international played a key role in helping his side win the Liga Portugal title. So, having showcased his qualities in the Portuguese top-flight, the striker has started to attract a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe.

Arsenal are reportedly prioritising signing a new prolific goal-scorer this summer and have identified the Sporting star as a key target. However, while citing and translating the print version of Correio da Manhã, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham have now also joined the race to sign Gyokeres.

It has also been reported that Gyokeres could become the ‘new Kane’ for Spurs, considering the striker’s physicality and his previous experience in English football.

The report further claims that Gyokeres has recently undergone knee surgery after struggling with an issue during the season so he is now set to remain sidelined over the next 5-6 weeks. So, Spurs or Arsenal will have to wait a bit to push forward with a deal to sign the striker this summer.

Battle

The Portuguese outlet says that Gyokeres has a £86m release clause in his current contract so Tottenham or the Gunners will have to splash a big fee to sign him ahead of next season.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Tottenham are reportedly planning to purchase a new striker in the upcoming transfer window. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Gyokeres emerging as a new serious option.

Gyokeres is an excellent forward and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level. He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in linking-up the play, can create chances for fellow attackers, has the ability to finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, the Sporting star would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether either of the North London clubs eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Gyokeres in the upcoming transfer window.