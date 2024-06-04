Liverpool and Tottenham enquire about Rayan Cherki’s availability

Liverpool Echo (via French outlet Sports Zone) has reported that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Olympique Lyon’s Rayan Cherki in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that the Premier League sides have ‘shown most interest’ in the talented midfielder and have made contact with Lyon to talk about a potential deal. Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Cherki ahead of a potential swoop.

Cherki ‘wants to leave’ Olympique Lyon this summer with the Ligue 1 giants obligated to cash-in on him as he enters the last year of his contract to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2025.

The 20-year-old has been integral for Lyon, managing 33 appearances in the French top-flight with one goal and six assists to his name over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

He is valued at only £21 million by Transfermarkt, a sum that both English clubs will be able to comfortably afford.

Versatile

If Cherki does leave his home country, rejecting Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the process, it will be interesting to see whether he opts for a move to Tottenham or Liverpool.

While the Reds are in need of a deep-lying midfielder, they are expected to prioritise a creative player as Alexis Mac Allister can play in the number six position if required.

Cherki is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play through the middle on on either wing, so he’d fit the bill perfectly at Anfield if he joined Liverpool this summer.

Tottenham, on the other hand, require more depth in midfield with Postecoglou expected to freshen things up in the middle of the park. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to leave so a defensive midfielder will be required but Spurs could also do with another creative star to support James Maddison.

Ange Postecoglou’s record with the getting the best out of younger players from his Celtic tenure could work favourably for Cherki as well, given that he is still in the very early phase of his career.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the situation develops but Cherki is a top young talent so he’d be an excellent signing for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club is able to get a deal agreed this summer.