Liverpool plot swoop to sign Johan Bakayoko to replace Salah

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko to replace Mohamed Salah, as per Football Insider.

The Egyptian was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer, however, the Reds eventually decided to keep the winger at the club.

But, speculation surrounding Salah’s future has continued to emerge ahead of this summer window despite being reported that the 31-year-old is set to remain at the club next season.

Saudi Arabian clubs are courting Salah to sign him and he could eventually move there in future. So, it seems the Reds have started planning to sign a new winger as a potential long-term successor of the former AS Roma star.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool have identified Bakayoko as a key target to reinforce their frontline and they could manage to lure him ‘in the building’ soon.

Bakayoko to PSV Eindhoven

The report further claims that Bakayoko could be available for a ‘reasonable’ fee this summer, however, if he performs excellently in the upcoming European Championship for Belgium then there is a possibility that his price could increase. Football Insider also states that Arne Slot is already familiar with Bakayoko’s qualities having spent a few years with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

It has previously been reported that PSV Eindhoven could demand a fee of around £43m to sell Bakayoko so Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign the winger.

Bakayoko enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Eredivisie giants last term scoring 14 goals and registering as many assists in 48 appearances in all competitions and also guided his team to win the league title.

The 21-year-old is a highly talented young forward and possesses the potential to become a top-class player in future. He is quick, technically sound, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers and also has the efficiency of finishing off his chances.

So, he would be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually opt to secure the Belgian international’s signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.