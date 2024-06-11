Liverpool interested in signing Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has been reported that Barcelona are keen on signing Luis Diaz so it seems considering the Colombian has been linked with a move away from the club, the Reds are exploring the market to sign a new forward in-case they are forced to let the former FC Porto star leave the club.

Summerville enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in 43 appearances in the Championship. So, it looks like after being impressed by his recent displays, the Merseyside club have registered their interest in signing him.

Speaking with Ben Jacobs, Romano has reported (via Caught Offside) that Liverpool are interested in the Dutchman and they could make a concrete approach to sign him this summer.

The journalist further claims that although Barcelona have been interested in signing Diaz, it is currently almost impossible for them to lure him away from Anfield. So, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool eventually opt to sign Summerville should they manage to keep hold of Diaz.

Summerville to Liverpool

It has previously been reported that Leeds want a fee of around £35m to sell their star man so Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to secure his signature.

The 22-year-old is a versatile player as he can play on both flanks. He is technically sound, quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

The Dutchman is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club if they purchase him.

However, Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing a new defender this summer and along with that, they seemingly also want to add a new holding midfielder as they have been linked with a few names in recent times. So, it is going to be interesting to see how much money the Reds will decide to spend to reinforce their frontline in the upcoming transfer window.