Liverpool ‘very interested’ in Man Utd target Frimpong

Liverpool are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Manchester United target and Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions. Following impressive performances in the German top-flight, the Dutchman has been called up to play for his nation in the European Championship.

So, it is not a surprise to see big clubs such as the Reds and the Red Devils have expressed their interest in signing a talent like him ahead of the summer window.

While citing and translating the print version of Sport Bild, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool are ‘very interested’ in signing the Netherlands international and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

The report further claims that Frimpong has a £34m release clause in his deal so the Merseyside club will have to splash a sizable amount of money to secure his signature.

Battle

However, the German outlet says that Man Utd are also keen on signing him and could go head-to-head with Liverpool over this deal this summer.

Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in purchasing him and have already made contact to get this deal done but they are ‘hesitant’ so, they might not decide to push forward with this deal.

There is some confusion regarding Frimpong’s best position as he has flourished in his career in the right-wing-back position under Xavi Alonso at Leverkusen last season. However, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has said that he isn’t planning to play him in the right-back position, but rather set to use him as a right-winger.

So, it is apparent that Koeman doesn’t feel Frimpong has the necessary defensive qualities to play in the right-back position in the back-four. Therefore, considering neither Liverpool nor Man Utd play in the back three system, there is a question mark on how they will use him should either club purchase him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him.