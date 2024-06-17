Arsenal open talks to sign £50m Everton star Amadou Onana

According to the Liverpool Echo, Arsenal have opened talks with Everton over a potential move for Amadou Onana with the Toffees ready to cash-in if £50m is put on the table.

The 22 year old joined the Blues from LOSC Lille in 2022 for £33 million, quickly establishing himself as a key figure, making 72 appearances, featuring in 63 of 76 Premier League fixtures since his arrival on Merseyside.

Onana is currently at the European Championships with Belgium, for whom he’s expected to be a key figure, likely to start when the Red Devils commence their quest for glory against Slovakia at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Monday night.

He has just 13 international caps to his name, but has featured in all four friendlies this year, starting against both Montenegro and Luxembourg in Brussels earlier this month, so some strong showings at this tournament could increase his value.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for the Belgian international and the Liverpool Echo claims Arsenal have now made contact with Everton to enquire about the terms of a potential deal. The report says Everton are ready to cash-in on Onana if £50m is put on the table.

Fabrizio Romano, in his transfers daily briefing, suggests there are no formal talks as of yet, but the transfer insider claims that Everton are expecting bids to come in for Onana amid interest from Arsenal.

Last season, the Toffees were deducted a total of eight points for breaching Profitability and Sustainability rules, it would’ve been 12 had it not been for an appeal, so may be under pressure to sell key figures, with Jarrad Branthwaite another who could be on the way out.

Onana move makes sense for Arsenal

Midfield is certainly an area that Mikel Arteta may look to overhaul this summer.

Mohamed Elneny’s contract will expire, Albert Sambi Lokonga has already confirmed his intentions to leave, while Thomas Partey’s underwhelming, that’s probably generous, injury record, he started only ten matches last season, means any offers for him, from Saudi or elsewhere, would have to be considered.

This leaves only Declan Rice and 32 year old Jorginho, who has signed a contract extension, but surely cannot be relied upon as an every game starter at his age.

So, at least one if not two midfield editions will be required this summer, with Onana appearing to be an excellent, feasible option, essentially replacing Party with a younger, more reliably, in terms of availability, option, while he could come relatively cheap, considering Everton’s far from ideal financial predicament.

In recent times, the Gunners have shown a willingness to buy players from within the Premier League, something they’d been reticent to do for over a decade beforehand.

David Raya, the aforementioned Rice and Kai Havertz arrived a year ago, with Jorginho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Benjamin White and Aaron Ramsdale having been acquired beforehand, so could Onana join that list?