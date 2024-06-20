Liverpool and Tottenham in battle to sign Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of clubs eyeing a move for Feyenoord centre-forward, Santiago Gimenez, according to Italian journalist, Nicolò Shira.

The 23-year-old was Feyenoord’s talisman upfront, ending the season as the Eredivisie second top-scorer with 23 goals and six assists. His performances in the Champions League were also impressive – putting him on the radar of some top European clubs.

According to Shira, several clubs across Europe including Liverpool and Tottenham eyeing a move for Gimenez. However, the Premier League duo face competition as Napoli and AC Milan are also ‘monitoring’ the Mexico international.

Liverpool’s head-coach, Arne Slot will savour the chance of reuniting with the prolific forward having won the league together in the 2022-23 Eredivisie season. Tottenham, on the other hand, are looking to bolster their attack next season with a lethal forward and have set their sights on Gimenez.

The Italian transfer expert adds that both Premier League clubs have ‘shown interest’ in the Argentine-born Mexican forward.

Gimenez’s contract at De Kuip will run until the summer of 2027 and is currently valued at €40m (£33m) by Transfermakt.

Liverpool and Tottenham in battle for Gimenez

The Reds began last season’s Premier League campaign brightly and were on top of the table for large parts of the campaign before faltering towards the tail end of the season.

Their European campaign ended disastrously after being knocked out 3-1 on aggregate by Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Arne Slot will be hoping to lead the Reds to another title charge next season and adding a prolific centre-forward like Gimenez will boost their chances.

For Spurs, their quest to find Harry Kane’s replacement has seen them utilize Brennan Johnson, Hueng-min Son, Timo Werner, and Richarlison in the centre-forward role – but none have been able to replicate the kind of goalscoring form of the England international.

Both teams will kickstart their Premier League campaigns against newly promoted sides. The Reds will make a trip to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town, while Spurs will hope to get the better of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.