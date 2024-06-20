Liverpool face ‘Salah problem’ in bid to sign Michael Olise

Liverpool are expected to be busy in this summer’s transfer window with new boss Arne Slot keen on making a few additions to the squad which finished third in last season’s Premier League.

Football Transfers has reported that the Reds have shortlisted Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise alongside PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko as potential signings.

A right winger’s addition is likely to lead the club’s agenda as Mohamed Salah is now 32 years old and they need a long-term successor. The Egyptian has been linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia in recent months but there is every chance he’ll stay to see out the last year of his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool are trying to do business ‘under the radar’ this summer, Football Transfers adds, as they hope such an approach will help them weather competition in the transfer market.

And while the Reds are ‘looking for a successor to Mohamed Salah’, there is a major hindrance that could stand in their way when it comes to trying to wrap-up a deal for Olise.

Salah stands in the way of Olise and a regular spot

Mohamed Salah’s presence in the Liverpool squad is likely to keep Olise’s role secondary at least next year, which may be a proposition that the French U21 winger is not be attracted by.

As per the report, a deal is ‘tricky’ due to the ‘level of game-time’ Olise would have next season. Not only that, but Liverpool also face heavy competition for the Palace starlet.

Chelsea had attempted to sign Olise last summer but were snubbed as the forward penned a fresh agreement at Selhurst Park with a £60 million release clause.

The Blues could reignite interest in him this year and ‘can offer Olise the chance to stay in London’ which may be a decisive factor in the young forward’s next club choice.

Manchester United are also keen on his signing and hold an advantage as he was a boyhood United fan, but they are prioritising a striker over a winger at this point.

Newcastle United have also been mentioned as a contender for the 22-year-old but it is ‘very unlikely’ that Olise would welcome a chance to move to the north-east of England.

Liverpool by no means are ruled out of Olise’s transfer race but would need to prepare a compelling enough pitch regarding his role in the squad to put themselves in the driving seat.

They do hold one advantage over Chelsea and United – a Champions League berth – with the Crystal Palace star described as ‘hopeful’ of joining a club participating in Europe’s top-tier competition.

Any move for Olise will cost £60 million as his next club will need to trigger a release clause in his Palace contract with the Eagles not interested in negotiating a lower fee.