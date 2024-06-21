Arsenal and Manchester United ‘enter the race’ for Conor Gallagher

Football Transfers (citing Diario AS) has reported that Arsenal and Manchester United have joined the running to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer as he could be ‘forced out’ of west London.

The Premier League sides have ‘asked to be kept up to date’ on the midfielder’s current situation as the Blues look to sanction his sale in order to balance their books, the report adds.

Since Todd Boehly has taken over, Chelsea have spent exorbitantly in the transfer market and risk facing Financial Fair Play ramifications if they cannot justify their finances sooner rather than later.

Gallagher’s asking price has been set at £42 million with the club insistent on selling him, in spite of a great season, as he is a homegrown player and will result in 100% profitability on the books.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with him in the past while there is also overseas interest in the 24-year-old’s signing with Atletico Madrid in the race.

Matter of time before Gallagher leaves Chelsea

Chelsea seem to have decided that Gallagher will not have a future at Stamford Bridge and the change in manager seems to have adversely impacted the player’s desire to stay at his boyhood side.

He was Mauricio Pochettino’s trusted lieutenant and played 54 times last season, making 16 goal contributions in the process, but may not be a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans right from day one.

Manchester United could hold the advantage over Arsenal in Gallagher’s signing as the Chelsea fan-favourite may decide against joining their London rival, possibly ruling Spurs out as a destination, too.

The Red Devils are in search of a central midfielder to partner with Kobbie Mainoo and for a player of Gallagher’s experience as well as potential, a £42 million transfer fee does read reasonably.

He was excellent at Crystal Palace on loan and was one of Chelsea’s best players last season, and his adaptability at two tactically diverse clubs is testament that he will do well in the next step of his career.