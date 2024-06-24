Arsenal still in race to sign Serhou Guirassy – Plettenberg



According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are contenders to sign striker Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart.

The Gunners are likely to invest on a new centre-forward this summer as they look to increase their chances of winning the Premier League title next season.

Plettenberg has now revealed that Borussia Dortmund are still very optimistic of signing Guirassy, but the German outfit still face plenty of competition.

There is no complete agreement as of now. Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan are still involved in the player’s pursuit. Guirassy wants to sort out his future in the coming days.

Possible deal

Guirassy was in superb form for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last season. He scored 28 goals in the German top-flight and ended up with 30 goals across all competitions.

The striker caught the eye with his link-up and hold-up play. He created 12 big chances for his teammates in Bundesliga. His attributes would perfectly suit Arsenal.

The fans would ideally want a young striker with immense potential, but Arsenal could have different plans in mind after missing out on signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was widely touted to join the Gunners, but he decided to stay at the German club by penning a new contract. Arsenal are still keen and could return for him next summer.

This could urge the Arsenal hierarchy to invest on someone like Guirassy, who could prove a good short-term signing.

The 28-year-old is currently enjoying the best phase of his career and won’t cost much either. Stuttgart could lose him for just £15 million due to the release clause in his contract.

Dortmund are aiming to beat the competition to his signature, but Arsenal could outwit them by proposing a better financial package to the Guinean striker in the next few days.

It is unlikely that AC Milan will compete financially with the Gunners. A move to Chelsea also looks unlikely as they seem to have the policy of signing players aged 25 or below.