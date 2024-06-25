Liverpool and Tottenham join race to sign Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Feyenoord right-back, Lutsharel Geertruida this summer, as per Foot Mercato.

The 23-year-old played a pivotal role in the club’s KNVB Beker triumph in the recently concluded season. His impressive performances – which included scoring eight goals and providing five assists – earned him a place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, where he has made an appearance so far.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool and Tottenham are ‘on the trail’ of Geertruida and have strongly indicated their interest in signing the right-back ahead of the summer window.

However, the Premier League giants face stern competition from Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain, who have recently made an offer to lure the defensive ace to Parc des Princes, according to the report.

The report adds that despite PSG’s offer, Geertruida will not give the green light to any club until after the Euro, leaving the race for the Dutchman open.

Geertruida’s contract at De Kuip expires next summer and does not have any specific release clause. However, Mercato adds that with the competition getting intense, Liverpool and Tottenham will have to break the bank to acquire the versatile fullback.

He is currently valued at around £27m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much Feyenoord will demand this summer.

Premier League duo in battle for Geertruida

The Dutchman has been ever present at De Club aan de Maas’ backline and was part of the side that trumped Ajax to the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 campaign. He made 34 appearances last season as the former Arne Slot’s side lost the title to eventual winners, PSV Eindhoven.

The marauding fullback could reunite with his former Boss at Anfield if Liverpool can get a deal over the line for the highly sought-after defender.

Tottenham on the other hand are preparing for a ‘hot summer’ where Ange Postecoglou will be making major reinforcements in the squad to challenge for honours next season.

Geertruida is a strong, fast, creative and combative fullback who would be a perfect fit for either Liverpool or Tottenham. However, with oil-rich PSG holding significant interest in the player, it remains to be seen if either club can present a better offer to lure him to England.