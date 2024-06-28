Arsenal open talks to sign £21m goalkeeper Joan García

According to Barcelona-based journalist Gerard Romero, Arsenal are interested in RCD Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, labelling him the ‘future of Arsenal’ during a Jijantes FC Twitch stream, in which he claimed the Gunners have made contact with the player to discuss a move to North London.

Fernando S. Tavero in AS has claimed that North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in a move for García, asserting elsewhere that Real Madrid are amongst his admirers so Arsenal face competition.

The goalkeeper has a release clause of just over £21 million, €25 million to be exact, as per the report, so seems set to be on the move this summer.

Who is Joan García?

23 year old Joan García has been with home-town club Espanyol since the age of 15, making his senior debut against Elche in January 2022, establishing himself as number one during the second half of the most-recent campaign.

His first league appearance of the season came on 2 March, but subsequently started Blanquiazules’ final 18 fixtures of the campaign as they won promotion via the Segunda División play-offs, defeating Real Oviedo 2-0 in the second leg of the final at Estadi Cornellà-El Prat last Sunday.

His performances have earned him international recognition too, called up by Santi Denia into Spain’s preliminary 22-man squad for the Olympic Games, alongside Arnau Tenas of Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid’s Alejandro Iturbe, one of whom will be cut from the final 18-man squad on or before the deadline of 3 July.

La Rojita, who won silver medals three summers ago, face Uzbekistan, Dominican Republic and Egypt in this year’s group stages and are amongst the favourites to feature in the Gold Medal match at Parc des Princes on 9 August, which could delay any transfer García may be involved in.

A summer of change in the Arsenal goalkeeping department

Arsenal’s goalkeeping roster has already witnessed wholesale changes this summer, with academy keepers Arthur Okonkwo, James Hillson, Hubert Graczyk, Ovie Ejeheri and Noah Cooper all having been released, while Karl Hein has signed a new contract, set to feature prominently in early pre-season fixtures.

That’s because the Gunners’ two senior shot-stoppers are currently involved in the European Championships, with David Raya making his major tournament debut for Spain during their 1-0 win over Albania in Düsseldorf on Monday, with his loan move from Brentford to be made permanent for a fee of £27 million in the coming days, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Meantime, having made only six appearances since 3 September, Aaron Ramsdale will surely be on the move this summer, hence why they’re in the market for a new number two.

Arsenal have also been linked with Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord, as reported by Sam Dean in the Telegraph, as well as Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, according to Chris Davie in the Metro, but could García be the man they sign?

After all, we know Mikel Arteta loves a Spanish goalkeeper!